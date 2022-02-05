fbpx

Good News, Bad News Feb 3, 2022: Cancel Culture v Joe Rogan, Canadian Protests, U S Debt 30 Trillion

Joe Rogan fails to be cancelled despite attempts by Neil Young and others to deplatform him from Spotify. Whoopi Goldberg makes a dumb statement and gets suspended for two weeks. Canadians are upset with their government’s mandates, and the protesters keep on trucking! And how in the world will we understand $30 TRILLION in national debt?! The Libertarian Christian Roundtable gathers to discuss all of these important topics.

Covid-19 Economic Zombification

