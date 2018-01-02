The Libertarian Christian Institute is pleased to announce the Christians for Liberty Network, a collection of podcasts, shows, and other media featuring the voices and perspectives of a diverse group of libertarian Christians.

Whether you’re looking for an exegetical take on Romans 13, the libertarian Christian angle on the news, how the Bible displays the prophetic voice against empire, or if you simply have a question that needs a solid answer, the Christians for Liberty Network will be your favorite source!