Amplifying Diverse Voices for Liberty
The Libertarian Christian Institute is pleased to announce the Christians for Liberty Network, a collection of podcasts, shows, and other media featuring the voices and perspectives of a diverse group of libertarian Christians.
Whether you’re looking for an exegetical take on Romans 13, the libertarian Christian angle on the news, how the Bible displays the prophetic voice against empire, or if you simply have a question that needs a solid answer, the Christians for Liberty Network will be your favorite source!
We believe libertarianism is the most consistent expression of Christian political thought.
If you are curious about what it means to be a libertarian Christian, you might want to begin with the following articles.
The Core Values of a Libertarian Christian
