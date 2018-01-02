Christians for Liberty Network

Amplifying Diverse Voices for Liberty

The Libertarian Christian Institute is pleased to announce the Christians for Liberty Network, a collection of podcasts, shows, and other media featuring the voices and perspectives of a diverse group of libertarian Christians. 

Whether you’re looking for an exegetical take on Romans 13, the libertarian Christian angle on the news, how the Bible displays the prophetic voice against empire, or if you simply have a question that needs a solid answer, the Christians for Liberty Network will be your favorite source!

Latest Episodes

Libertarian Christian Podcast

Ep 323: Christian Gun Culture, with Jerry Robinson

Can Christian Civil Government Be Theocratic
Reformed Libertarians Podcast

Can Christian Civil Government Be Theocratic?

Biblical Anarchy Podcast

Romans 13 and Other Objections to Christian Anarchism w/John Odermatt

Libertarian Politics and Christianity
Protestant Libertarian Podcast

Ep 56: How Libertarian Politics and Christianity Can Solve Our Problems with Mike Mains

Ep 322: Global Wealth & The Bourgeois Deal, with Art Carden
Libertarian Christian Podcast

Ep 322: Global Wealth & The Bourgeois Deal, with Art Carden

Health Freedom, the Medical-Industrial Complex, and how Holistic Nutrition
Protestant Libertarian Podcast

Ep 55: Health Freedom, the Medical-Industrial Complex, and how Holistic Nutrition Can Change Your Life with Wendy Massey

Latest Articles & Episodes

mustard seed

The Astonishing Power of a Faithful Mustard Seed Revolution

April 1, 2023

Call For Papers – The Christian Libertarian Review

March 30, 2023
is heaven communist

Is Heaven Communist?

March 6, 2023
libertarianism does not require

Libertarianism Does Not Require Making Jesus into a Modern Man

January 31, 2023
Can Catholics Be Libertarian

Can Catholics Be Libertarian? 4 Things You Should Know About Catholicism and Libertarianism

January 10, 2023
kingdom of god war with the state

The Almighty Kingdom of God is Actually at War with the Depraved State

January 6, 2023

New RSS Feed for LCI

December 6, 2022
election day voted christian

Election Day: Voting is The New Christian Sacrament?

November 23, 2022
american sacrament allegiance to christ

The American Sacrament that Denies Allegiance to Christ

November 22, 2022
Censorship, Elon Musk, and Twitter

Free Speech: Censorship, Elon Musk, and Twitter

November 15, 2022
resident alien

Are You a “Resident Alien” or Have You Gone Native?

June 25, 2018
drug testing violate

Does Drug Testing Violate Libertarian Principles?

April 27, 2018

Things that Make for Peace: Gospel Against Empire

September 15, 2015
What is a Libertarian Christian?

We believe libertarianism is the most consistent expression of Christian political thought.

If you are curious about what it means to be a libertarian Christian, you might want to begin with the following articles. 

Jesus Was Not a Socialist
July 27, 2020
Romans 13 for Dummies
June 16, 2018
Jesus Wasn’t A Libertarian (But He’s Glad I Am!)
March 7, 2018
How to start learning about Christian libertarianism
January 7, 2018
Theology doesn’t begin and end with Romans 13
April 2, 2013

The Core Values of a Libertarian Christian

Core Value #1

Christian Political Philosophy Should be Informed by a Holistic View of Scripture, Reason, and Historical Theology

Core Value #2

A Free And Civil Society Depends Upon Respect For The Non-Aggression Principle

Core Value #3

Individual Liberty and the Common Good are not at Odds

Core Value #4

Social Institutions Matter for Human Flourishing

Core Value #5

Christian Theology Affirms the Essential Tenets of Free Market Economics

