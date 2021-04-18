Weekend Insights – Let’s Leave Afghanistan!

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

If Joe Biden actually follows through with a final plan to leave Afghanistan, that will be a beautiful thing. It has literally been America’s longest war.

Of course, while he’s at it, maybe stop this insane infrastructure plan too? (Fat chance.)

Time to abolish the FDA? Yes, please!

Mises reminds us that people saying “listen to the science” really mean “do what I tell you to do”. Science is super-important for prosperity, but statism-in-the-name-of-science is not cool, bro. Even in the case of the latest vaccines, the state has been the biggest problem.

IFWE has an excerpt from their new book “Set Free” comparing the religious liberty of Rome and the USA. Quite interesting.

Remember when Republicans thought free speech was cool? Surprise!

This teacher refused to stand by while his students were indoctrinated. Well done, sir.

If you liked the Tesla coil music from last week… have you heard of the Floppotron?

Finally, check out this incredible picture from the surface of Mars. (I can’t help it, I’m a sucker for space stuff.)

And as always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom!

Cheers, and have a great week!