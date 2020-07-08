Contagious Violence (and a whole lot more)

A few weeks ago, I had the distinct pleasure of being on David Gornoski’s excellent A Neighbor’s Choice radio show to discuss contagious violence, capitalism, Christianity, and some of science and economics around the pandemic (that’s what you get with me — science, econ, and theology!). I love David and his work, and I think you’ll enjoy this fun discussion. (See the original ANC page for the audio version.)

Also, you don’t want to miss David’s electric discussion with N.T. Wright from last week!

Original link once more: Norman Horn on A Neighbor’s Choice.