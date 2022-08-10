A free society gives people the freedom to make choices, good and bad, within the law, so long as we do not violate the property rights of others. Now, many progressives are enraged at the U.S. Supreme Court because it has let state legislatures (and Congress) choose what abortion laws they make. Instead of nine unelected justices appointed for life, elected representatives once again determine abortion policy. Are we free to decide? Who’s really pro-choice?

Free to decide; Who’s really pro-choice?

But how ironic for the abortion advocates to claim the “pro-choice” label when so many appear to be only “pro-choice” about “terminating” an unwanted pregnancy.

Free to decide on speech, self-defense?

For example, most leftist “pro-choice”-ers oppose Americans choosing to exercise our First Amendment free speech rights. This is evidenced by the proliferation of leftists’ restrictive “hate speech” codes on a great many state college, university, and even k-12 campuses. These days, leftists are those who man the “cancel culture” mobs destroying so many individuals’ careers and lives for ever having expressed a view they don’t like. Indeed, so many leftists want to outlaw everything they deem “hate speech,” meaning any ideas they find “offensive” or (ironically) “intolerant”.

“Pro-choice” leftists vehemently oppose Americans’ Second Amendment right to choose to keep their semi-automatic rifles, or even allowing responsible adults under 21 to own any rifle. In fact, many oppose anyone retaining the choice to own any firearm – except, of course, government.

Free to decide on education?

“Pro-choice” leftists overwhelmingly oppose parental-choice vouchers empowering poor, largely minority parents to choose their children’s schools. Such vouchers offer impoverished inner-city students real choices in their own education, and sometimes their only effective escape from the usually failed public schools assigned them. Yet leftists work against the poor enjoying the same choice of where to send their children to school as enjoyed by upper-income (mostly white) parents.

Free to decide who to hire, vote for?

“Pro-choice” leftists oppose employers retaining the choice to hire whomever they think best qualified. In the name of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI), they want “affirmative action” quotas put on companies mandating race and sex be the decisive factors in hiring, promotions, and who sits on corporate boards.

Since most “pro-choice” leftists back “closed shop” laws forcing all factory workers to belong to a union, they oppose letting employees choose whether they really want to join one.

And is there a “pro-choice” leftist disturbed that unionized workers generally can’t choose which political candidates and causes get the union dues automatically deducted from their wages? No, leftists are quite content that only (leftist Democratic) union bosses get that choice since almost all unions’ campaign donations go to Democrats.

Free to decide what to think about sex and gender, healthcare, or pandemics?

Leftists totally oppose state legislatures choosing to protect girls from having to compete with biological boys in sports, thus permitting them a fair chance at trophies and athletic scholarships ().

“Pro-choice” leftists fought against Americans retaining the choice not to buy health insurance and not be fined for that choice. So much for “If you like the plan you have, you can keep it.” Hello, Obamacare. Many demand “single-payer” (government-dictated) healthcare denying us any choice to buy private health insurance at all.

In the COVID era, leftists have been the staunchest supporters of closing schools, businesses, and even churches, as well as mandatory masking and vaccinations. So much for “my body, my choice.”

On abortion, “pro-choice” leftists insisted Obamacare pay for abortions – and it does.

Pro-choice? Are you though’?

So uncompromising on abortion are “pro-choice” leftists that they have opposed letting states have the choice of passing any reasonable abortion regulations, such as just having abortion clinics tell women about alternatives to abortion (like adoption) or the different stages of fetal development, or even letting states choose to have 24-hour wait laws requiring women who check into an abortion clinic to think about their choice at least one more day. Most even oppose states choosing to have a juvenile notify a parent of an abortion. And, of course, leftists completely oppose states having the choice to protect babies in the womb with a heartbeat.

But leftists are fanatically “pro-choice” about every woman, including young girls, having the choice to end a pregnancy all nine months, regardless of circumstances. This somehow makes them the truly “pro-choice” Americans who are oh-so-“tolerant” and “inclusive” of the rest of us.

Informed observers may choose to be skeptical.