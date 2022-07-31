Weekend Insights – Libertarian Pickup Lines?

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

Best thing of the week: Libertarian pick-up lines from the Babylon Bee.

Worst thing of the week: The Court Is Lost editorial from Science. Granted, this is a single person writing an editorial, but the politicization of the fields of natural science is higher than it has ever been, and that makes me very sad.

Robby Soave (from Reason) had the opportunity to interview Anthony Fauci and it was pretty interesting, check that out here. They even sparred a little bit on “gain of function research”.

Looks like we’ve got a bad bill in transit: The Inflation Reduction Act. This thing sucks.

Hannah Arendt’s Chilling Thesis on Evil from our friend Larry Reed!

Pope Francis recently took a trip to Canada and expressed regret on behalf of the Catholic Church for the residential school system that operated in Canada for years. This is something we’ve talked about on our podcasts before and so this was notable to me.

What I’m reading: Creativity: A Short and Cheerful Guide by John Cleese, who I had the privilege of meeting at FreedomFest! See all the books I’ve recently read on my GoodReads page.

Cheers, and have a great week!

