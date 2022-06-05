fbpx

Weekend Insights – Abortion Colonialism

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

Ryan McMaken makes a compelling argument that federal control of abortion law is modern colonialism. Pay attention to this one, folks, this is really good against the woke mob.

Professor Luke Burgis (Catholic University of America) was recently on the Knowledge Project to talk about mimetic theory. This is pretty cool as KP has a wide audience, and we all know mimetic theory is an incredible vehicle for understanding state action and even learning about Jesus. Professor Burgis was on the Libertarian Christian Podcast last August, so check that out as well!

Reason has a pretty balanced analysis of the Mises Caucus ascendancy in the Libertarian Party.

Nationwide recycling failed. Here’s why.

This professor’s students cheated — a lot — and his story about his response and the reaction is really interesting.

In other higher ed news, diversity statements are the new faith statements. Never thought I’d live to see a day like that.

What I’m reading: Haven’t had much time to read recently due to extra work stuff happening, but I’m slowly reading God’s Law and Order by Aaron Griffith. I’m in the mood for a graphic novel soon, though. Need something light, who knows… See all the books I’ve recently been reading on my GoodReads page.

Cheers, and have a great week!

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! We’ve got special packs of books available in our online store for below $10 a copy. Great for giveaways and you’re supporting a great cause.

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from Lipscomb University. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
All Posts

Did you like Weekend Insights – Abortion Colonialism?
You may also like These Posts:

PrevPrevEp 277: How to Promote Liberty to your Christian Friends

Share this article:

Subscribe by Email

Whenever there's a new article, you'll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Connect with LCI on Social Media

Twitter Facebook-f Youtube

Mailing Address

St. Louis MO 63146
United States

Quicklinks

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.