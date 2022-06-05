Weekend Insights – Abortion Colonialism

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

Ryan McMaken makes a compelling argument that federal control of abortion law is modern colonialism. Pay attention to this one, folks, this is really good against the woke mob.

Professor Luke Burgis (Catholic University of America) was recently on the Knowledge Project to talk about mimetic theory. This is pretty cool as KP has a wide audience, and we all know mimetic theory is an incredible vehicle for understanding state action and even learning about Jesus. Professor Burgis was on the Libertarian Christian Podcast last August, so check that out as well!

Reason has a pretty balanced analysis of the Mises Caucus ascendancy in the Libertarian Party.

Nationwide recycling failed. Here’s why.

This professor’s students cheated — a lot — and his story about his response and the reaction is really interesting.

In other higher ed news, diversity statements are the new faith statements. Never thought I’d live to see a day like that.

What I’m reading: Haven’t had much time to read recently due to extra work stuff happening, but I’m slowly reading God’s Law and Order by Aaron Griffith. I’m in the mood for a graphic novel soon, though. Need something light, who knows… See all the books I’ve recently been reading on my GoodReads page.

Cheers, and have a great week!

