Good News, Bad New May 13, 2022: Misinformation, Abortion, and Star Trek

The crew reviews the three craziest things of the past two weeks: the Misinformation Governance Board, the leaked Justice Alito supreme court opinion on repealing Roe v. Wade, and the season 2 finale of Star Trek: Picard. Spoiler alert… George Orwell is rolling in his grave. Oh and something happened in Star Trek too.
