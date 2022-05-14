fbpx

Good News, Bad New May 13, 2022: Misinformation, Abortion, and Star Trek

The crew reviews the three craziest things of the past two weeks: the Misinformation Governance Board, the leaked Justice Alito supreme court opinion on repealing Roe v. Wade, and the season 2 finale of Star Trek: Picard. Spoiler alert… George Orwell is rolling in his grave. Oh and something happened in Star Trek too.

Show Notes:

  • You can also listen to this episode of Good News, Bad News here!
