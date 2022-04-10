Weekend Insights – Leaky, leaky theories?

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

Smashing article from Vanity Fair on the lab-leak theory for the origin of SARS-CoV-2. Wild stuff, guys.

Lockdowns, not the pandemic, created havoc. So true. And to get more stuff on the COVID-19 pandemic that’s easy to share, check out our mini-site The Pandemic Bites. It’s meant to be easily shareable with your friends, so please check it out!

Equality of opportunity still makes the USA great.

From the “IP is an economic and social menace” department… musician Ed Sheeran has won his copyright battle for being accused of… kinda reusing chords and notes in a pop song…

If anthropogenic climate change is even real, then statist policies still are going to break things more than they help. Here are some commonsense proposals that would actually work from a real energy economist.

Here’s an interesting perspective of a crypto banker in Ukraine during this stupid war.

Speaking of which, let’s continue praying for an end to this conflict and that the USA stays out of further war. It’s getting pretty weird out there. Now, even the Koch’s are getting smeared for having the audacity to suggest that sanctions are a bad idea.

Reason keeps producing some great shorts:

What I’m reading: Finished Your World-Class Assistant by Michael Hyatt (quick read, yes I’m thinking about getting an EA, and if you want to work for me LET ME KNOW!). Reading Disarming by my friend Andrew, and God’s Law and Order by Aaron Griffith (hopefully for a book review and podcast later). See all the books I’ve recently been reading on my GoodReads page.

