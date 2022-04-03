Weekend Insights – Learn CRT, Net Neutrality, and Capitalism

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

Doug Stuart is highly recommending these videos from James Lindsay on critical race theory (CRT) at New Discourses. I haven’t watched them yet but they are now in my queue. I’m hoping Doug will take all his learnings and start distilling it here at LCI into stuff everybody can use.

Net Neutrality is still a terrible idea.

Why the definition of capitalism still matters (great stuff from David Gordon).

Smartphones vs. Science. This essay reminds us why we ought to be careful with our powerful little pocket devices.

Whatever you think of Ketanji Brown Jackson, this is still funny:

What I’m reading: Finished The Ethics of Anarcho-Capitalism by Kris Borer. Starting Disarming by my friend Andrew Cleary. Next up is God’s Law and Order by Aaron Griffith. See all the books I’ve recently been reading on my GoodReads page.

