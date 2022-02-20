fbpx

Weekend Insights – Avocados and Econ

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

We’re tired of war, and we don’t want one in Ukraine. Get it?

Justin Trudeau is a fan of dictators, so his current actions aren’t super-surprising.

You write about avocados and economics, I click. It’s that simple.

John Lennon on the Satisfying Difficulty of Excellence and the Vital Role of Invisible Incubation in the Creative Process. That’s really an article title, and it’s good!

Elon Musk makin’ waves calling out the SEC for curbing his free speech. LOL, I’m liking Elon more and more these days.

Despicable judicial abuse in this case. Absolutely disgusting.

Doggone it Remy. You did it again. Magic!

What I’m reading: Still working on A World Without Email by Cal Newport. See all the books I’ve recently been into at my GoodReads page.

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! We’ve got special packs of books available in our online store for below $10 a copy. Great for giveaways and you’re supporting a great cause.

Cheers, and have a great week!

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
Good News, Bad News Feb 16, 2022: Truckers vs. Trudeau & Putin's Ukraine Crisis

