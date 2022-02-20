Weekend Insights – Avocados and Econ

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

We’re tired of war, and we don’t want one in Ukraine. Get it?

Justin Trudeau is a fan of dictators, so his current actions aren’t super-surprising.

You write about avocados and economics, I click. It’s that simple.

John Lennon on the Satisfying Difficulty of Excellence and the Vital Role of Invisible Incubation in the Creative Process. That’s really an article title, and it’s good!

Elon Musk makin’ waves calling out the SEC for curbing his free speech. LOL, I’m liking Elon more and more these days.

Despicable judicial abuse in this case. Absolutely disgusting.

Doggone it Remy. You did it again. Magic!

What I’m reading: Still working on A World Without Email by Cal Newport. See all the books I’ve recently been into at my GoodReads page.

Cheers, and have a great week!