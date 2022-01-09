fbpx

Weekend Insights – Perils of Power

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

After composing all of this, I see there’s a slight theme in multiple shared items about the perils of power. Well well, here we go!

Critical Race Theory Does Not Dismantle, But Reinforces Social Power Structures.

Since I’m in the professional field nexus of biology/medical practice/chemistry/engineering/etc. as well as the startup world, I find the entire Theranos / Elizabeth Holmes story quite fascinating. (But shame on me I still haven’t watched “The Inventor” doc yet.) This piece from FEE on the topic is thought-provoking. By the end of the article, I’m thinking I’m glad she duped the startup world because she’d have done far more damage as a politician!

100 Reasons to Homeschool Your Kids. :)

Do a pre-mortem to make better decisions – the Daniel Kahneman method.

Hey, right now you can get special box sets of our book Faith Seeking Freedom (10 or 20 copies to give out!) in our webstore. Check it out!

Speaking of FSF, two of my co-authors Dick Clark and Kerry Baldwin did a two-part interview with Let’s Talk Liberty:

Again, you can get special box sets of FSF in our store right now!

Incredible and terrifying skiing video:

What I’m listening to: Check out The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill podcast series from Christianity Today. Really interesting story that I paid little attention to as it happened.

As always, don't forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! (You can get two copies by donating at least $20 via this link.)

Cheers, and have a great week!

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
