Weekend Insights – Space, the Final Frontier

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

This was supposed to go out yesterday (July 11) but a technological snafu prevented it!

No this isn’t a Star-Trek-themed post, but it was pretty sweet to see the latest innovations for space flight coming to fruition. And despite the curmudgeon SJWs thinking the investments should really be given to the state to “help the poor” (sound familiar, oh ye Pharisees?) I think we can be very positive about what this means for the future.

Why Nazism is Socialism and Why Socialism is Totalitarian – a classic George Reisman article that came up recently.

Get inside the conservative book-publishing world. Very interesting interview here…

Vera.org published this article last month but it is a very useful resource on the Drug War that you should have in your saved links. Highly recommended for perspective.

I’m not sure exactly how I feel about Harvard and MIT selling off EdX, a remarkable online learning platform, to 2U, a private SaaS company. Not that I think they’re doing something morally wrong, but is it a good idea? Clearly, the leadership of the universities are smart people and have more knowledge than I do. But questions remain, and it is still significant as it pertains to the future of advanced education. The Chronicle has their own negative take on it.

Check out this interesting article about friendship in the modern age.

Pixar uses color to hack your brain. Okay, so that’s a bit hyperbolic but still, neat stuff.

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! (You can get two copies by donating at least $20 via this link.)

Cheers, and have a great week!