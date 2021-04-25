Weekend Insights – Give it to me straight, Doc.

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

A lot of people criticized Texas for “opening up” but the fears haven’t been realized. In fact, they’ve fared better than more restrictive states in multiple ways. The COVID-19 Texas disaster didn’t happen. There could be multiple explanations for this, but one thing’s for sure — tyranny doesn’t make pandemics go away.

Even Bill Maher is ticked off with how the state has fear-mongered with COVID. (Apologies for the language, but this is quite good.)

Bitcoin dropped in price relative to fiat currency this past week, but it is still a Trojan horse for freedom.

Adopting a multidisciplinary approach to thinking is increasingly important to being successful. Go for it!

Learn how to coin a phrase this week and have your own Inigo Montoya moment.

And as always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom!

Cheers, and have a great week!