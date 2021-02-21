fbpx

Weekend Insights – Of Presidents, Privacy, and Planets

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

This week marked yet another President’s Day – that wondrous moment where we realize that the American monarchy is alive and well enough to be consummated with a national holiday. Let’s celebrate with an article about bad quotes from bad presidents (with thanks to Larry Reed for the compilation).

Conversely, let’s cleanse our palate for liberty with some great quotes from the great Frank Chodorov.

… and then be happy that sound money is making strides as Bitcoin surpasses a 1-trillion dollar market cap. (Holy cow!!)

Privacy is on everyone’s minds recently; check out this piece from Wired for some interesting perspective. I don’t agree with everything here, but it’s good to keep abreast of what’s being talked about.

Have you heard about Ghost Kitchens yet? I hadn’t, but then again I don’t order food delivery that often. This article explains the new Ghost Kitchen phenomenon.

Despite NASA being a government organization, I still get excited about space exploration. I enjoyed the Mars landing this week as well as the compilations of 4k footage from the surface of Mars. So much cooler than seeing it rendered in CGI on The Expanse (albeit, it’s still an awesome show). By the way, if you google “Mars Landing 2021” you get some fireworks in your search…

Book I’m reading this week: StrengthsFinder 2.0. Neat for thinking about business and productivity.

You know what else opens strange new worlds to you? Our book Faith Seeking Freedom! (I think I’m going to keep trying this play-on-words game each week, I find it funny. Go ahead, make fun of me, I can take it…)

Cheers, and have a great week!

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
