Weekend Insights – Think For Yourself and more

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

I sometimes really miss being at MIT. I recently was reminded of the silly unit of measure defined there called the Smoot, check it out and chuckle.

I sometimes really miss being at MIT. I recently was reminded of the silly unit of measure defined there called the Smoot, check it out and chuckle.

I’m loving this new article from famed programmer-thinker Paul Graham on How to Think for Yourself. Great stuff to remember no matter who you are.

A few Reason.org articles stood out to me this week. First, Red State vs. Blue State COVID by Elizabeth Brown and Liz Wolfe, who recently made big moves across the country in opposite fashions. Second, The Legacy of the U.S.-Backed Coup in Iran.

Oh, and apparently Andrew Cuomo is getting an Emmy. Really. Quote: “To be sure, Cuomo isn’t getting an Emmy for being a good governor, necessarily, but rather for playing one on TV.”

You probably won’t agree with everything in it, but What Trump Showed Us About America from Politico is an interesting series of short pieces from a variety of people on multiple sides.

If you like science fiction even a little, you’ll likely appreciate this article from author and atheist-turned-Christian John Wright. (He’s known for his seminal work The Golden Age and other novels. I have yet to read anything by him but I’m beginning The Golden Age very soon for fun.)

I enjoyed this tweet series from Shane Parrish at Farnham Street about probability. I think about this stuff, well, way more often then I probably should, haha.

Cheers, and have a great week!

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology.
