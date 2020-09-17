How to Challenge Your Governor

I want to speak directly to you. Not as a Pennsylvanian to his governor, but as a man speaks to another. Now I understand your hubris and pride will get in the way, and your mind might be dead set against me, but I need you to hear this. I don’t know who is caring for or minding the state of your soul, if no one will do it, Tom, let me be that person. You are currently doing irreparable damage to this state, to it’s people, and to yourself.

Your legacy will go down not as a governor who did his level best to keep his people from harm during a pandemic, but one who put politics over people, dodged his responsibility and hid, you seized an opportunity for extra-constitutional power and squirreled it away for yourself, who denied the voice of the people and their representatives, and ultimately along with neighboring states like New York and New Jersey, and others like Michigan and California, deliberately put our senior citizens in harms way by directly exposing them to Covid in the confines of their homes. Even when science and experts from the beginning told us to protect our elderly and most vulnerable, you decided for one reason or another to defy reason and place them directly in harms way.

Tom, what were you thinking!? You have brought entire industries in this state to brink of extinction. Some 40% of restaurants reportedly will not come back, owners, servers, chefs, cooks, bartenders, hosts and all of the support for our restaurants have been severely damaged, some have lost everything, and everyone has lost something, due to your decisions. You pitted companies against each other through your waiver scheme, and hid the information when it was time to come public. You chose some industries over others, and hampered the work of the entire state, many have lost their jobs, companies, and income. Again some lost everything, and everyone lost something. There is not a person here that your disastrous decisions have not touched.

But hear me Tom, very plainly, you aren’t making these decisions in a vacuum. You aren’t playing with policies, you’re playing with people. For some, we forget what that truly means. It means that you are doing direct harm to people who bear the very image of God. I use that language, “image of God” very deliberately. Because ultimately Tom, these aren’t your people, the people of Pennsylvania belong to God. Our Lord is seated in the judgement seat, and one day, whether you claim him or not, you will have to give account for the decisions you make today. You will be asked what you did with the responsibilities given to you, and you will have to give an answer. It is an eye of a needle by which we all must pass and you will be found in Christ, or outside of him.

You, Tom have been given a great privilege but you are not the highest Governor, there is a Governor of Governors, a President of Presidents, a King of Kings, and a Lord of Lords, and Tom you are supremely responsible to him. It is his kingdom that we live in, not yours. To deny the rights that he gives to his image bearers, is a sin most grievous.

I urge you Tom, before these people and God himself, turn away from decisions you’ve made, repent and turn to Jesus. He is your refuge, he is your rock, he is your Lord. This is a charge I urge to you with all good nature, Tom I want to see you win, I want to see you made whole, but I fear that callousness will become deeper, and your heart become a heart of stone.

It’s not too late now, hear the words of Isaiah 10:1-4:

Woe to those who make unjust laws,