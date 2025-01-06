Jesus is Certifiably King

The American Empire just completed another election season, and is certifying the presidential election today. Christians were encouraged to vote. Sometimes we were encouraged to vote for (or against) certain candidates and issues. At other times, the encouragement was more open-ended.

The reactions of Progressive Christians ranged from disappointment to devastation. Christian Nationalists reacted differently, from cautious optimism to complete elation. The Progressives and the Nationalists can’t both be correct, so how should Christians think about elections and voting?

Voting is, currently, a voluntary participation in government. Government is often defined as an organization with a monopoly on the use of violence in a given area. That is a bit overbroad as most people are subject to the laws and whims of multiple governments at the same time. However this definition will suffice as (nearly) all governments begin in, and are sustained by, threats and violence. Thus, voting is a participation in violence.

Christian views on violence are varied, but range from full pacifism to support for some forms of defense of self and others. The pacific Christian will choose not to vote. Other Christians should approach voting cautiously. This is an area where we will likely disagree, so each should act as “fully convinced in his own mind.” (See Ro. 14:1 et. seq.) Thus, for those who choose to vote, I offer the following as guides and not as rules.

Voting on candidates presents at least two problems. The first is what economists call “bundling.” Each candidate comes with a bundle of promises. Unless a candidate’s positions on every issue exactly match yours, you will have to pick the one with the bundle closest to what you desire. That means voting for the lesser of two (or more) evils. A vote for the lesser of two evils is a vote for evil. Some Christians may choose not to do that; others may do so in an attempt to reduce the harm that will occur in any event.

The second problem is that all candidates are fallen creatures. When politicians lie they speak their native language. (See Jn. 8:44.) There is no guarantee that your candidate will meet your expectations, so even the best candidates will disappoint.

Issue Voting

It is generally easier to decide how to vote on ballot issues. Most issues (constitutional amendments, initiatives, bond issues, etc.) address only one subject. Unfortunately, some address a “bundle” of issues.

Taxation is a form of extortion, so proposals that increase taxes should be voted down. A common ploy where I live is the “no-tax-increase” school bond issue. Of course a “No” vote means that taxes will decline, but that is never explained to the voters. Proposals that merely replace one tax with another tax are problematic. I would decline to vote or perhaps vote for whichever tax seems likely to be more difficult to increase in the future.

Votes for tax breaks are also problematic. For example, should one vote for a property tax break for seniors? That seems unfair, but then there is no such thing as a fair tax (method of extortion). I am inclined to vote for “targeted” tax breaks, as they do reduce someone’s taxes. But, I won’t argue with those who vote “No” or simply abstain.

In this election, many states had proposals on abortion and minimum wages. The abortion proposals that I saw made violence against the unborn much easier, so these were “No’s.”

Minimum wage laws are a violent interference in freedom of exchange. These laws also do significant harm to those they are ostensibly designed to help. So, that’s another “No” vote.

Vice issues, such as gambling and recreational drugs, are problematic for many. Although I personally avoid both, I don’t condone violence to prevent people from engaging in these harmful activities. Even though these proposals generally come with complex tax and regulatory schemes, I believe they generally result in less violence than strictly outlawing the activities.

Final Thoughts

Christians will disagree on the decision to vote or abstain from voting. Those who vote will sometimes disagree on what votes to cast. But, on these we can agree: