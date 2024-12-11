DONATE
incarnation-prince-peace

The Incarnation of the Prince of Peace

The fourth century church father Athanasius’ On the Incarnation is a Christian classic, read widely by Catholics, Protestants, and Eastern Orthodox alike. In it, the bishop and theologian makes his case for why the incarnation–the act of God the Son taking on humanity–was necessary for our salvation.

In this work, Athanasius points to the fall of mankind–how the creatures which were made in God’s image had removed God from their knowledge and thus, “as they had at the beginning come into being out of non-existence, so were they now on the way to returning, through corruption, to non-existence again.”

But this would not do. God found Himself in a dilemma of sorts. He could not “go back upon His word… [that man should] die; but it was equally monstrous that beings which once had shared the nature of the Word should perish and turn back again into non-existence through corruption.” The solution to this dilemma was the incarnation: “through this union of the immortal Son of God with our human nature, all men were clothed with incorruption in the promise of the resurrection.” Thus, the most famous sentence in this book: The Word “assumed humanity that we might become God.” Not in the sense that we are without beginning or all-powerful, as God is, but in that God intends to share something of His nature with us as His adopted sons and daughters. While we give appropriate attention to Jesus’ death and resurrection, one might argue that His incarnation and birth are events which are just as important to our salvation. Perhaps Christmas is as essential as Easter.

Other sections of this treatise are less famous, but should also inform our understanding of what Christmas means. For example, in his arguments against the gentile pagans, Athanasius writes of Jesus’ defeat of the demons. It was to this defeat which Athanasius attributed to Christian border crashing and peacemaking. For, while the gentiles “were serving idols and offering sacrifices to demons… nothing could wean them from that war-like spirit.” But “since they came over to the school of Christ… they have laid aside their murderous cruelty and are war-minded no more.”

This was not so with the gentiles who remained in paganism. For those of Athanasius’ day were “naturally savage in their habits, and as long as they sacrifice to their idols, they rage furiously against each other and cannot bear to be a single hour without weapons.” But all of this changed when they embraced the teaching of Christ. Just as Isaiah had predicted in Isaiah 2:4, once gentiles hear the true gospel of Jesus, “instead of fighting each other, they take up arms against the devil and the daemons.”

For Athanasius, it was no mystery that paganism and war go hand in hand. For “the daemons were always setting men to fight each other, fearing lest, if they ceased from mutual strife, they would turn to attack the daemons themselves… and chase them away and mock at their captain the devil.” In short, the incarnation meant the reclaiming of the nations from the demons who had been leading them astray, and the end of war for those who were willing to leave their gods behind and serve the true Lord.

It is no wonder then, that in Isaiah’s prophecy of the coming messiah, He is named “Prince of Peace”: for when the world truly turns to serve Christ, “every warrior’s boot used in battle and every garment rolled in blood will be destined for burning, will be fuel for the fire” (Isaiah 9:5).

Translation Feedback

Did you read this in a non-English version? We would be grateful for your feedback on our auto-translation software.

Click here to give feedback
Picture of Cody Cook

Cody Cook

Cody Cook is a theology graduate student and the author of several books, including Fight the Powers: What the Bible Says About the Relationship Between Spiritual Forces and Human Governments and What Belongs to Caesar? He is also the host of the podcast Cantus Firmus. His work can be found at www.cantus-firmus.com
View Author Archive

About Articles Published on this site

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author.

Share this article:

Subscribe by Email

Whenever there's a new article or episode, you'll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Did you like The Incarnation of the Prince of Peace?
You may also like These Posts:

Join our Mailing list!

Sign up and receive updates any day we publish a new article or podcast episode!

Join Our Mailing List

Name(Required)
Email(Required)
Consent(Required)

Double Your Impact!

Until the end of 2024, every dollar donated will be matched by a generous challenge grant from the LCI Board up to $15k!

This is your opportunity to amplify voices of liberty for the kingdom of God!

2024 Giving Match Progress
$4,810 32%
Donate Today!