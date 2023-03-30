Call For Papers – The Christian Libertarian Review

The Christian Libertarian Review (CLR) is now accepting submissions for its 2023 volume. This open-access academic publication was founded in 2017 by the Libertarian Christian Institute, a nonprofit organization that seeks to equip Christians to promote a free society. CLR aims to foster intellectual dialogue, exploration, and research surrounding the intersection of Christianity and libertarian thought across various disciplines such as philosophy, political theory, theology, economics, and more.

CLR welcomes submissions on topics pertaining to the intersection of Christianity, as outlined in the Apostles’ and Nicene Creeds, and libertarian political economy. All article manuscripts will be blind-reviewed by at least two scholars, and the editorial board consists of distinguished scholars from diverse fields. Besides full-length articles, book reviews are also encouraged.

New for 2023, papers must be submitted via the Scholastica platform, and there is no charge for submission. Papers are accepted on a rolling basis, and accepted papers are released as soon as possible on Scholastica and on the CLR website, and are free to read. CLR will now follow calendar years for volumes, and print editions will be made available for purchase from time to time consisting of at least one volume.

CLR’s General Editor, Norman Horn, welcomes any questions, comments, or submissions, or inquiries about writing book reviews. For detailed submission guidelines, please see the CLR website. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to contribute to an interdisciplinary dialogue that explores the intersection of Christianity and libertarian thought.

The official Call For Papers document may be downloaded here, and we encourage everyone to disseminate it widely.

On behalf of the Editorial Board, we look forward to a wonderful year of scholarship!