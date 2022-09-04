The Humiliating History of the TSA

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

If you’ve been around LCI for a while, you know I have virtually zero love for the TSA and their security theater. The Verge has a long article on the crazy and humiliating history of the TSA, though it misses a few, in my own opinion, important details.

Wait for it… wait for it… Ah there it is: “It’s Capitalism’s Fault!!!”

Biden: The latest Sheriff of Nottingham? (That’s an alt-title, but the spirit is there.)

Why Tyrants Still Study Mikhail Gorbachev. (He died this past week, Aug. 30.)

The American Historical Association is falling to woke-ism.

What caused Japan’s post-WW2 miracle?

Why falling military recruitment is a sign of the future.

What I’m reading: After the attempted murder of novelist Salman Rushdie, I’m re-inspired to go read his stuff, so I’m picking up The Satanic Verses once and for all. Check out what else I’ve read/am reading on my Goodreads page.

