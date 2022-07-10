fbpx

Weekend Insights – The FDA is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

The White House is dumb enough to think it can just tell gas stations to lower the price of gas. Kind of like when Trump “ordered” companies to “stop doing business in China”. Remember that one? LOL.

Bonnie Kristian covers the “We Will Adopt Your Baby” meme war. Unbelievable that people would turn that around like they are doing.

The FDA is why we can’t have nice things, and why we can get skin cancer more often

The FDA is also finally admitting that they are causing the baby formula shortage. Well duh.

For our GNBN co-host Matt Bellis: The Destruction of the Georgia Guidestones. Okay, I now admit that this is something with broader recognition than I previously thought. You win. It’s dumber than dirt, but I was wrong.

Classic Rothbard: “Are Libertarians Anarchists?” — good stuff.

Remy has a new parody, and us 90’s kids will recognize that tune…

Interesting perspective on the recent Fields Medal recipient by Cal Newport – “slow productivity” is key to this mathematician’s success.

What I’m reading: Still preparing for my upcoming board meeting with the incredibly nerdy Policy Governance Model book. See all the books I’ve recently read on my GoodReads page.

Cheers, and have a great week!

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! We’ve got special packs of books available in our online store for below $10 a copy. Great for giveaways and you’re supporting a great cause.

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from Lipscomb University. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
