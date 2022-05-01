fbpx

Weekend Insights – Elon Musk will buy Twitter

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

Last week, I shared what may be among the last of David Theroux’s writings. He passed away on April 23.

In a more happy and exciting turn of events, Elon Musk has reached terms to purchase Twitter and take it private. Amazing, and it’s just hilarious to watch all of the pundits lose their minds over it.

Larry Reed continues with Part 2 of his Japanese Tocqueville series on the eminent Mori Arinori.

The Mises Institute has a new video series released on Rothbard’s excellent What Has the Government Done to Our Money?

The Myth of Primitive Communism – it’s just not true that property rights “co-evolved” with civilization.

Check out JP Moreland’s The State and the Natural Moral Law.

Dealism by Robin Hanson – neat article about economic analysis and value systems.

What I’m reading: Almost done with Disarming by my friend Andrew. Reading God’s Law and Order by Aaron Griffith (hopefully for a book review and podcast later). See all the books I’ve recently been reading on my GoodReads page.

Cheers, and have a great week!

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! We’ve got special packs of books available in our online store for below $10 a copy. Great for giveaways and you’re supporting a great cause.

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from Lipscomb University. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
All Posts

