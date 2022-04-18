fbpx

What Evidence Demonstrates that Lockdowns didn’t Help Stop the Pandemic?

This entry is part 8 of 9 in the series The Pandemic Bites

On the one hand, just look around us. Whether locked down or “freed up”, we didn’t see a significant reduction in the spread of COVID-19 for nearly two years. But that doesn’t necessarily make a slam-dunk case immediately that lockdown policies were counterproductive. 

Fortunately, we don’t have to worry about that either, because the results are in, and lockdowns didn’t work.

Johns-Hopkins University researchers performed what’s called a “meta-analysis” of 34 studies on lockdowns (prior to the Delta wave), and their conclusion was that “lockdowns have had little to no public health effects, [but] they have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted.”

It’s notable that this is a working paper and is not as of March 2022 in the peer-reviewed literature yet, but the results are still striking. Here are a few key points from the text:

  • The meta-analysis took into account lockdown stringency index studies, shelter-in-place order (SIPO) studies, and specific non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI) studies.
  • While epidemiological simulations suggested that lockdowns would have a good effect, the actual results as transpired in 2020 suggest that the simulations were way off.
  • None of the three groups suggest that lockdowns had a significant effect on COVID-19 mortality. At best, shelter-in-place orders might have reduced mortality by a mere 3%.
  • Part of why that reduction of 3% is so inconsequential is that some studies even show increased mortality rates as a result of lockdown policies, on the order of 1-3%. Hence, assigning much significance to the policies as a help against COVID-19 does not seem warranted.
  • The unintended consequences of lockdown policies, both economically and socially, outweigh the barely perceivable benefits, if any can be found at all.

Clearly, the JHU paper is not the final word, it suggests strongly that finding significant observable effects on mortality from lockdown-style COVID policies is almost impossible.

Series NavigationPrevious Post: Previous Post:Next Post: Next Post:

Share this article:

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on twitter
Twitter
Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from Lipscomb University. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
All Posts

Did you like What Evidence Demonstrates that Lockdowns didn’t Help Stop the Pandemic??
You may also like These Posts:

PrevPrevWas information About Hydroxychloroquine Suppressed in 2020? Is the same thing happening with Ivermectin?
NextFailures in Public Health During the Pandemic, with Dr. Mary RuwartNext

Table of Contents

Don't Miss an Article about Christian Libertarianism!
Sign up Today!

Whenever there’s a new article, you’ll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Connect with LCI on Social Media

Twitter Facebook-f Youtube

Mailing Address

St. Louis MO 63146
United States

Quicklinks

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.