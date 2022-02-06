Weekend Insights – “We’re all Canadian truckers now”

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

Lockdowns only reduced mortality by 0.2%.

We’re all Canadian Truckers now (Ron Paul).

Why inequality fell, and then rose. And another by Robin Hanson this week: Foreign Policy is Incoherent.

I’m loving the whole Joe Rogan saga.

Max Borders: Politics is dead, now what?

Classic: Anarchist’s Progress (Albert Jay Nock).

On the structured pursuit of depth.

Thing I’m watching: Todd Friel is horribly confused about libertarianism. I’m thinking this needs a response:

What I’m reading: A World Without Email by Cal Newport. (BTW, you can check out more of what I like in this regard at my GoodReads page. Getting more into Goodreads this year…)

Cheers, and have a great week!