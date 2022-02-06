fbpx

Weekend Insights – “We’re all Canadian truckers now”

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

Lockdowns only reduced mortality by 0.2%.

We’re all Canadian Truckers now (Ron Paul).

Why inequality fell, and then rose. And another by Robin Hanson this week: Foreign Policy is Incoherent.

I’m loving the whole Joe Rogan saga.

Max Borders: Politics is dead, now what?

Classic: Anarchist’s Progress (Albert Jay Nock).

On the structured pursuit of depth.

Thing I’m watching: Todd Friel is horribly confused about libertarianism. I’m thinking this needs a response:

What I’m reading: A World Without Email by Cal Newport. (BTW, you can check out more of what I like in this regard at my GoodReads page. Getting more into Goodreads this year…)

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! We’ve got special packs of books available in our online store for below $10 a copy. Great for giveaways and you’re supporting a great cause.

Cheers, and have a great week!

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
