Weekend Insights – Gun Control is as Racist as Drug Control

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

Gun control is just as racist as drug control. This is an excellent feature article at Reason that clearly shows that, like the drug war, gun control policies often have their roots in suppressing certain groups of people deemed unworthy of their fundamental rights. Those policies are oppressive and evil, period and full stop.

The best online courses you can take this year. It’s good to make improving your learning process a priority.

Journey into the land of unintended consequences:

Going bald? How about some lab-grown hair cells? Wild technology, so weird.

What I’m reading: The Ethics of Anarcho-Capitalism by Kristopher Borer.

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! We’ve got special packs of books available in our online store for below $10 a copy. Great for giveaways and you’re supporting a great cause.

Cheers, and have a great week!

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
