Weekend Insights – Gun Control is as Racist as Drug Control

Gun control is just as racist as drug control. This is an excellent feature article at Reason that clearly shows that, like the drug war, gun control policies often have their roots in suppressing certain groups of people deemed unworthy of their fundamental rights. Those policies are oppressive and evil, period and full stop.

The best online courses you can take this year. It’s good to make improving your learning process a priority.

Journey into the land of unintended consequences:

Going bald? How about some lab-grown hair cells? Wild technology, so weird.

What I’m reading: The Ethics of Anarcho-Capitalism by Kristopher Borer.

