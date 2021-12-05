Weekend Insights – Of variants, and hyperbitcoinization

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

First off, I forgot to share this neat story about Mark Twain and Thanksgiving.

Here’s a good non-fear-mongering article from Nature about the omicron variant.

Glenn Greenwald investigates further the “lab-leak theory”. Well worth considering.

I may not agree that this is the “final bull run” but this article on hyperbitcoinization is solid. Never heard the term? It’s a neologism (sorta) coined by my friend Daniel in 2014.

Against the Education Status Quo.

Learn about The Dark Web!

Don’t let get your ego get the best of you:

What I’m reading: I’m re-reading Getting Things Done by David Allen, in this case the most recent, updated edition from 2015 (I think). It’s been multiple years since I’ve gone through it but the book is one of my favorites for understanding how “the better you get, the better you’d better get.” Highly recommended as we approach the end of the year and look to continue onwards and upwards!

