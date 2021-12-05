fbpx

Weekend Insights – Of variants, and hyperbitcoinization

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

First off, I forgot to share this neat story about Mark Twain and Thanksgiving.

Here’s a good non-fear-mongering article from Nature about the omicron variant.

Glenn Greenwald investigates further the “lab-leak theory”. Well worth considering.

I may not agree that this is the “final bull run” but this article on hyperbitcoinization is solid. Never heard the term? It’s a neologism (sorta) coined by my friend Daniel in 2014.

Against the Education Status Quo.

Learn about The Dark Web!

Don’t let get your ego get the best of you:

What I’m reading: I’m re-reading Getting Things Done by David Allen, in this case the most recent, updated edition from 2015 (I think). It’s been multiple years since I’ve gone through it but the book is one of my favorites for understanding how “the better you get, the better you’d better get.” Highly recommended as we approach the end of the year and look to continue onwards and upwards!

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! (You can get two copies by donating at least $20 via this link.)

Cheers, and have a great week!

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
View Author Archive

Interested in Contributing? 

LCI accepts guest submissions by high-quality writers. If you are interested in submitting a guest post, click here to send us mail.

Related Posts

Don't Miss an Article! Sign up Today!

Whenever there’s a new article, you’ll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter Facebook-f Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

The Pandemic Bites

Libertarian Christian Answers to Questions about the Pandemic

Sign up for our new email series, and we’ll  share some bite-sized writings with you that discuss various aspects of the pandemic. We will address economics, science, politics, and ethics in accessible chunks with helpful references to learn more.

You’ll away having learned something new and useful as we continue to work past these difficult times together.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!