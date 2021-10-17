Weekend Insights – Can a President Save Christmas?

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

Just a few links and blurbs to round the weekend out with some fun… I was reminded in this week’s resurgence of BTC of this most excellent meme clip:

Always love me some Farnham Street posts: How to Make Smart Decisions Without Getting Lucky, and Second-Order Thinking: What Smart People Use to Outperform.

I’m currently reading FS founder Shane Parrish’s Great Mental Models Volume 1 as well. It’s really cool, especially in the hardback edition.

Following Betteridge’s law of headlines… No, Biden Can’t Save Christmas. Only you can save Christmas! Be responsible, don’t bow the knee just because you’re told to. We’re Christian libertarians, we only bow to God himself.

I found out what autological words are recently. As well as RAS Syndrome (see what I did there?).

