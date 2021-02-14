Weekend Insights – Of Narnians and Cryptocurrencies

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

Here’s a neat article on CS Lewis from Touchstone, HT to my mom for pointing it out to me.

Bitcoin hit new highs yet again this week on the back of Tesla’s announcement of a $1.5B position in the cryptocurrency and the intent to accept it as payment for their vehicles. It shot up to >$45k and has sustained that level through the week. In addition, even Mastercard has announced that they are rolling out crypto payment options through their network. (This is probably in response to Visa’s prior announcement from a week ago.) Wild!

Learn more about Bitcoin through the lens of Austrian economics — you’ll do well to read up.

We should also be reminded of the Paul Krugman’s so acutely ridiculous 2015 prediction about Bitcoin at this time…

Why did WallStreetBets and Bitcoiners get so excited about Gamestop? Reason reports…

In the COVID-19 realm, a Texas district attorney is trying to prosecute a doctor for vaccinating “unauthorized people” instead of letting supplies expire on the shelf. Government at work, people!

You know what vaccinates you against statism and won’t get you prosecuted (yet)? Our book Faith Seeking Freedom! (Can’t let an excellent play-on-words opportunity go to waste.)

