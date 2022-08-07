fbpx

Weekend Insights – Hungry for Satire?

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner”  “CEO’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

Norman is on vacation, and I’m about to go on vacation, so here’s a quick roundup of the things you should be paying attention to (because I said so!).

George Kent wrote a controversial piece in UN Chronicle called “The Benefits of World Hunger.” Satire? Kent says no, but he was being provocative. FEE has the rundown.

Is there a secular case for life? David French believes so.

C. Bradley Thompson, who wrote the absolutely fantastic book America’s Revolutionary Mind (on which I interviewed him), has a new video series on Understanding Marxism you can find here.

Watch LCI’s breakout session at FreedomFest.

What I’m taking with me to read on vacation:

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! We’ve got special packs of books available in our online store for below $10 a copy. Great for giveaways and you’re supporting a great cause.

