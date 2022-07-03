Weekend Insights – Roe-Casey Repeal Rundown

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

Happy 4th of July weekend! As expected, much of this week’s news cycle was dominated by discussion of SCOTUS and the Roe/Casey repeal. So perhaps we can follow that trend a little longer…

It’s crazy that certain progressives are taking to calling Justice Thomas “Uncle Clarence“. Truly insulting.

Law professor Josh Blackman argues that the Supreme Court showed courage under fire.

Our friend Ron Paul tells it like is, as usual:

Justic Stephen Breyer is retiring and that will open the seat for Ketanji Brown Jackson.

John Stossel had our own Kerry Baldwin on StosselTV to talk about abortion. However, the editing doesn’t do the entire debate justice and we have an upcoming podcast/video to bring additional context. Here’s the Stossel segment for now:

The Institutional Breakdown Behind Gun Violence. So much of gun violence hinges on stable families.

What I’m reading: Preparing for my upcoming board meeting with the incredibly nerdy Policy Governance Model book. (I’m so ready to pick up some sci-fi again.) See all the books I’ve recently read on my GoodReads page.

