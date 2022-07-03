fbpx

Weekend Insights – Roe-Casey Repeal Rundown

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

Happy 4th of July weekend! As expected, much of this week’s news cycle was dominated by discussion of SCOTUS and the Roe/Casey repeal. So perhaps we can follow that trend a little longer…

It’s crazy that certain progressives are taking to calling Justice Thomas “Uncle Clarence“. Truly insulting.

Law professor Josh Blackman argues that the Supreme Court showed courage under fire.

Our friend Ron Paul tells it like is, as usual:

Justic Stephen Breyer is retiring and that will open the seat for Ketanji Brown Jackson.

John Stossel had our own Kerry Baldwin on StosselTV to talk about abortion. However, the editing doesn’t do the entire debate justice and we have an upcoming podcast/video to bring additional context. Here’s the Stossel segment for now:

The Institutional Breakdown Behind Gun Violence. So much of gun violence hinges on stable families.

What I’m reading: Preparing for my upcoming board meeting with the incredibly nerdy Policy Governance Model book. (I’m so ready to pick up some sci-fi again.) See all the books I’ve recently read on my GoodReads page.

Cheers, and have a great week!

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! We’ve got special packs of books available in our online store for below $10 a copy. Great for giveaways and you’re supporting a great cause.

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from Lipscomb University. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
All Posts

Did you like Weekend Insights – Roe-Casey Repeal Rundown?
You may also like These Posts:

PrevPrevSocial Justice is Compatible with Christian Libertarianism
NextResist The New American Culture War VortexNext

Share this article:

Subscribe by Email

Whenever there's a new article, you'll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Connect with LCI on Social Media

Twitter Facebook-f Youtube

Mailing Address

St. Louis MO 63146
United States

Quicklinks

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.