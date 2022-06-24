Ep 280: Is There Such a Thing As a Good Cop?

With the recent events in Uvalde, Texas, many are disillusioned with policing as a way of maintaining “law and order.” Is it wrong to distrust law enforcement? Sadly, the faults of the judicial branch are being exposed increasingly. Profiling, brutality, systemic oppression, and the culture of fear surrounding police creates a distrust among citizens. Are the police given too much power over individuals’ lives? Such a position draws a state-subsidized fear and respect for cops, often leading a certain kind of individual to fill that role. How does the NAP address this issue?

Show Notes