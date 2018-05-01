fbpx

Ep 64: The Abortion Debate with Kerry Baldwin

The issue of abortion is of great concern to pro-lifers, yet even libertarians debate the political issues with as much disagreement as the left and the right. Is there a Christian libertarian view? How would it differ from the typical pro-life position? What does it mean to say one is pro-life or anti-abortion? Does it change how we discuss electoral politics? Philosopher and Christian libertarian Kerry Baldwin joins us to discuss this issue.


Women’s Rights? A Libertarian Evaluation

Mere Liberty (Kerry’s website)

How the Pro-Life Movement is Aborting a Pro-Life Era

