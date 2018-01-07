How to start learning about Christian libertarianism

A few years ago I met with a candidate for public office in Texas who had a number of questions about how to think about the connections between Christianity and libertarianism. We had a great conversation, and by the end of it I had recommended at least seven or eight books for more information. I said I would put together the list with links and send it via email, and then I realized that this was actually a pretty nice reading list in general. Here’s what I recommend reading to start one’s education in Christian theology and libertarian political theory.

View our Bookstore (which is really just our list of books with links to Amazon) here.

Special notes:

A great way to start is to read John Cobin’s short course here on LCC, but his book is a must-have for Christian libertarian thinkers. His other book, Bible and Government (read the LCC review here), overlaps some material but is worth reading as well. (UPDATE: LCC readers can get a special deal on Cobin’s books direct from Cobin himself.)