Ep 32: “Called to Freedom” With Elise Daniel and Jacqueline Isaacs

Ep 32: “Called to Freedom” With Elise Daniel and Jacqueline Isaacs

The Libertarian Christian Institute was a big supporter of the book Called to Freedom, released in February of this year and featuring a foreword written by our own Norman Horn. Doug and Nick were joined at the Young Americans for Liberty National Convention (YALCON) in July by two of the authors, Elise Daniel and Jacqueline Isaacs, and conducted this impromptu interview in the hallway. We discuss their journeys as Christian libertarians, some key themes of the book, their insights on the current state of libertarianism in the Church, and find out how the book is being received. Both theological and warmly autobiographical, Called to Freedom is a great resource for anyone struggling to reconcile what it means to be both Christian and libertarian.



Subscribe on iTunes Subscribe on Stitcher

Show Notes

Called to Freedom website
Elise’s article, “Living in Tension as a Libertarian Christian”
“Toward a More Augustinian View of Government” (excerpt from the book)

Facebook Comments

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart holds a Master of Divinity degree from Biblical Seminary and is a regular contributor to LibertarianChristians.com. He currently lives with his wife and three children in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he enjoys home brewing, coffee roasting, reading, and aviation. He is a life group leader and deacon at an evangelical church, where he has also taught classes on film and culture, evangelism, faith and economics, and non-violence.

Related Posts
Back To Top