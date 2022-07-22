Ep 284: Religious Freedom in a Secular Age, with Michael Bird

We welcomed the Australian, liberty-leaning theologian/scholar Michael F. Bird, to discuss the motivators for writing his new book Religious Freedom in a Secular Age: A Christian Case for Liberty, Equality, and Secular Government. Michael shared his reflections on marriage equality in Australia, Trump’s election, religious persecution, how progressive politics have become a religion, and the harm of white Christian nationalism. How do we move forward and bring about positive change in such a divided and polarized environment?

