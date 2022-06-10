Ep 278: Against Abortion – A Christian/Libertarian Alliance

Kerry Baldwin was interviewed by Keith Knight of the Don’t Tread on Anyone podcast to discuss the Christian libertarian views on women’s ownership over their bodies, abortion, the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade. Christians should not resort to violence; therefore, abortion and coercion by means of legislation/enforcement are incorrect ways to approach the issue. The government should not define when human life begins, or what someone does with their own body. How could the free market incentivize wiser contraceptive behaviors, approaches, and/or technology?
Show Notes
- Check out Keith Knight – Don’t Tread on Anyone, and Kerry Baldwin’s work at MereLiberty!
- The Documentary on Restorative Justice: How to Love Your Enemy
- We answer a lot of these questions, and more, in our book Faith Seeking Freedom.
- LCI has been vigilantly covering this topic, make sure to check it all out!
