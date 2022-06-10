fbpx
the libertarian christian podcast

Ep 278: Against Abortion – A Christian/Libertarian Alliance

Kerry Baldwin was interviewed by Keith Knight of the Don’t Tread on Anyone podcast to discuss the Christian libertarian views on women’s ownership over their bodies, abortion, the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade. Christians should not resort to violence; therefore, abortion and coercion by means of legislation/enforcement are incorrect ways to approach the issue. The government should not define when human life begins, or what someone does with their own body. How could the free market incentivize wiser contraceptive behaviors, approaches, and/or technology?

Show Notes

Share this post

Related Posts

PrevPrevEp 277: How to Promote Liberty to your Christian Friends

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Connect with LCI on Social Media

Twitter Facebook-f Youtube

Mailing Address

St. Louis MO 63146
United States

Quicklinks

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.