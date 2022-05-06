Ep 273: Promoting a Free Society Through Public Policy, with Vance Ginn, Ph.D.

Vance Ginn, Ph.D. – the Chief Economist at the Texas Public Policy Foundation – joined us to talk about how he found a passion for public policy, and how policy can be made in favor of a freer market. Vance also discussed his work with the White House under the Trump administration, as well as his current work in creating policy solutions for poverty relief with a focus on the private sector.
Inflation, in Vance’s opinion, is driven heavily by the Federal Reserve printing too much money, as well as a weakened labor market – incapacitated by state interventions and stimulus infusions into the economy. Government should never be the final say for broad-stroke solutions to micro issues. Policy, according to Vance, is an avenue to localize, create a freer society, and help people truly prosper.
Show Notes:
- Check out Vance, his research, commentaries, and the Texas Public Policy Foundation.
- Have you read through our Christian Theology of Public Policy series?
- Learn more about Christian libertarianism and Public Policy!
- This weeks podcast for listening on the go!