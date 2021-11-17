fbpx

Ep 249: How Do You Process and Apply History? with Jeff Nichols

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

How do you process and apply history? What do you really know about history in the first place? …just trivia, or deep understanding that impacts your beliefs and actions? What’s the purpose of government? …and how does your understanding of history impact how you answer that question? Historian Jeff Nichols, of the History Comes Alive podcast, joins Doug Stuart to answer these questions and more.


Show Notes:

Share this post

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Related Posts

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter Facebook-f Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Think you know Romans 13?

Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!