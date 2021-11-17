Ep 249: How Do You Process and Apply History? with Jeff Nichols

How do you process and apply history? What do you really know about history in the first place? …just trivia, or deep understanding that impacts your beliefs and actions? What’s the purpose of government? …and how does your understanding of history impact how you answer that question? Historian Jeff Nichols, of the History Comes Alive podcast, joins Doug Stuart to answer these questions and more.
