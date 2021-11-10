fbpx

Ep 248: Do we really own ourselves?

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Kerry Baldwin joins Doug Stuart to answer the Christian version of, “But who would build the roads?” Spoiler: No, the fact that God created and hence “owns” everything does not mean that we cannot also own ourselves. Join Kerry and Doug as they bury this old chestnut and discuss various other angles of the discussion around self-ownership and personhood.


Show Notes:

  • Check out the video version of this episode.
  • Did you get a chance to listen to our recent podcast with Todd Lewis on self-ownership?

Share this post

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Related Posts

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter Facebook-f Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Think you know Romans 13?

Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!