Ep 248: Do we really own ourselves?

Kerry Baldwin joins Doug Stuart to answer the Christian version of, “But who would build the roads?” Spoiler: No, the fact that God created and hence “owns” everything does not mean that we cannot also own ourselves. Join Kerry and Doug as they bury this old chestnut and discuss various other angles of the discussion around self-ownership and personhood.
Show Notes:
- Check out the video version of this episode.
- Did you get a chance to listen to our recent podcast with Todd Lewis on self-ownership?