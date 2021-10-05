fbpx

Ep 243: Doug Talks Immigration with David Forsyth

David Forsyth recently welcomed Doug Stuart onto his Freedom Adventure podcast to discuss the Christian case for compassionate border policy.


Show Notes:

  • Listen to this episode of Freedom Adventure on Audible.com.

