Ep 233: A Libertarian Christian Reading of Romans 13, with Matthew Bellis

Does Romans 13 mean that we, as Christians, should just submit to the state? Or is there perhaps a better, more nuanced way to understand Romans 13, and therefore what a Christian’s relationship to the state should be? Join Doug and guest Matt Bellis (who is also the narrator for the intro of the podcast), as they discuss a recent speech that Matt gave to Reopen Pennsylvania, discussing Romans 13 in the context of God’s intentions for human government, and also in light of Old Testament passages, specifically from the books of Exodus and 1st Samuel.


Show Notes:

  • See more of Matt Bellis and crew at the LCC Youtube!
  • And don’t forget to give Matt’s ReOpen PA speech a listen!

