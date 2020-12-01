fbpx

Ep 199: Mike Maharrey chats with Kerry Baldwin and Doug Stuart about Faith Seeking Freedom

In this episode, Doug Stuart and Kerry Baldwin are interviewed by Mike Maharrey of the GodArchy Podcast and the Tenth Amendment Center about LCI’s new book, Faith Seeking Freedom: Libertarian Christian Answers to Tough Questions, a Q&A book designed to help libertarian Christians answer common objections to libertarianism from a Christian perspective. Doug and Kerry discuss why they decided to write the book, the challenges they faced, and a few of the tough questions themselves. They also take a couple of rabbit-trails along the way that lead to further interesting discussion.


