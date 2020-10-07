Ep 191: Libertarian Christian Roundtable on Ruth Bader Ginsburg, The Supreme Court, Abortion, and Al Mohler

In this episode of the LCI Roundtable, we discuss the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and whether she deserves all the attention she’s getting from both sides of the aisle. What were her contributions? Is she at all responsible for legal abortion in America? To evaluate this, we discuss several Supreme Court cases related to abortion, why they were significant, just who were rendering those decision. And close it off by calling out a very prominent pastor and theologian who believes the libertarians have a problematic view of abortion. You don’t want to miss this episode; it’s not what you’re expecting.

Show Notes