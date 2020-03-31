fbpx

Ep 164: Libertarian Journalism, with Katherine Mangu-Ward

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Reason Editor-in-Chief joins us to discuss how to do journalism from a libertarian perspective, some of the unique advantages of that bias in reporting, and why it’s important to be properly informed.


Show Notes

Share this post

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Related Posts

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter
Facebook-f
Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Cover with shadow small

Available Now!

Discussing Christian faith and politics is tough. If you’re tired of the typical left/right answers that sound like they were pulled from last night’s cable news, then you need a new way of thinking about faith and politics. This book will help you take your political conversations to the next level.

In Faith Seeking Freedom, the Libertarian Christian Institute has gathered together some of the brightest minds at the intersection of Christianity and libertarianism to collect brief but thoughtful answers to over a hundred questions frequently posed to liberty-loving believers.

Order Yours Today!
Learn More

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!