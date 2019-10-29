fbpx

Ep 142: Must Politics Be War? with Kevin Vallier

Should libertarians make concessions in the political arena in order to advance a better liberty? How the current American political atmosphere made us more trusting of each other? Is a liberal political order amenable to Christianity, and is such an order even possible? Philosopher Kevin Vallier joins us to discuss these things and the contents of his newest book, Must Politics Be War? Restoring Our Trust in the Open Society.


Show Notes

Must Politics Be War? Restoring Our Trust in the Open Society

