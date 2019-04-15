Ep 114: The Interconnected Individual with Hunter Hastings

Hunter Hastings of the Center for Individualism joins us to talk about his book, The Interconnected Individual, and why we should look forward to the exciting new economic realities of the future.
Show Notes
Hunter Hastings of the Center for Individualism joins us to talk about his book, The Interconnected Individual, and why we should look forward to the exciting new economic realities of the future.
Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*
*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter