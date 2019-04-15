fbpx

Ep 114: The Interconnected Individual with Hunter Hastings

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Hunter Hastings of the Center for Individualism joins us to talk about his book, The Interconnected Individual, and why we should look forward to the exciting new economic realities of the future.


Show Notes

Center for Individualism

 

Share this post

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter
Facebook-f
Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Think you know Romans 13?

Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!