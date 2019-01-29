Ep 103: Faith, Liberty, & What Threatens Us with Andrew Napolitano

Judge Andrew Napolitano joins us for a quick discussion on why he’s a Christian AND a libertarian, what threatens our liberties in America today, and his “report card” for the Trump presidency so far.
Judge Andrew Napolitano joins us for a quick discussion on why he’s a Christian AND a libertarian, what threatens our liberties in America today, and his “report card” for the Trump presidency so far.
Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*
*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter