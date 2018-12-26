Ep 98: Zama Rripa and the Music of Liberty

Musician Zama Rripa joins us to talk about becoming a musician, writing libertarian songs, and some of his favorite topics around liberty such as honest money, problems with the Federal Reserve, and more!

We also feature some of Zama Rripa’s music, including titles like “Live and Let Live” and “Blowback.”

Visit Zama Rripa’s website

Talked about in this episode:

Honest Money by Gary North

https://www.garynorth.com/HonestMoney.pdf

https://mises.org/library/honest-money

Ethics of Money Production Jorg guido Hulsmann

https://mises.org/library/ethics-money-production

Foundations of Private Property Society

https://www.amazon.com/Foundations-Private-Property-Society-Theory/dp/1387615173

End the Fed

https://www.amazon.com/End-Fed-Ron-Paul/dp/0446549193

Keynes Quote

https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/commandingheights/shared/minitext/ess_inflation.html