fbpx

Ep 98: Zama Rripa and the Music of Liberty

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Musician Zama Rripa joins us to talk about becoming a musician, writing libertarian songs, and some of his favorite topics around liberty such as honest money, problems with the Federal Reserve, and more!

We also feature some of Zama Rripa’s music, including titles like “Live and Let Live” and “Blowback.”

Visit Zama Rripa’s website

Talked about in this episode:

Honest Money by Gary North
https://www.garynorth.com/HonestMoney.pdf

https://mises.org/library/honest-money

Ethics of Money Production Jorg guido Hulsmann
https://mises.org/library/ethics-money-production

Foundations of Private Property Society
https://www.amazon.com/Foundations-Private-Property-Society-Theory/dp/1387615173

End the Fed
https://www.amazon.com/End-Fed-Ron-Paul/dp/0446549193

Keynes Quote
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/commandingheights/shared/minitext/ess_inflation.html


Share this post

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Related Posts

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter
Facebook-f
Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.

Think you know Romans 13?

Sign up for our Romans 13 Toolkit to learn how a libertarian Christian understands Romans 13.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Current Events Analyzed by Libertarian Christians

Watch Now!