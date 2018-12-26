Ep 98: Zama Rripa and the Music of Liberty

Musician Zama Rripa joins us to talk about becoming a musician, writing libertarian songs, and some of his favorite topics around liberty such as honest money, problems with the Federal Reserve, and more!
We also feature some of Zama Rripa’s music, including titles like “Live and Let Live” and “Blowback.”
Talked about in this episode:
Honest Money by Gary North
https://www.garynorth.com/HonestMoney.pdf
https://mises.org/library/honest-money
Ethics of Money Production Jorg guido Hulsmann
https://mises.org/library/ethics-money-production
Foundations of Private Property Society
https://www.amazon.com/Foundations-Private-Property-Society-Theory/dp/1387615173
End the Fed
https://www.amazon.com/End-Fed-Ron-Paul/dp/0446549193
Keynes Quote
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/commandingheights/shared/minitext/ess_inflation.html