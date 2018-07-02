fbpx

Ep 73: What Good is the Constitution? with Tom Woods

In this episode, LCI is joined by the liberty movement’s favorite podcaster — historian and entrepreneur Tom Woods — as we dive into constitutional history and try to answer the question, “Is the Constitution any good?” Has it actually been effective at limiting government? Is the government it creates even capable of being limited by a document? What about the heavy emphasis in U.S. politics on the Supreme Court? Would we be better off under the Articles of Confederation? Listen in as we discuss all this and more.


